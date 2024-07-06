GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Major Shareholder Sells $397,534.86 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,469,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,944,577.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00.

NASDAQ WGS opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.29.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in GeneDx by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in GeneDx by 41.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in GeneDx by 59.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 207,027 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WGS shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

