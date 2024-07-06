Fortitude Gold Co. (FTCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Shares of FTCO traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 4.36. 34,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,293. Fortitude Gold has a fifty-two week low of 3.61 and a fifty-two week high of 6.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is 4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.15.

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

