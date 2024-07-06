Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Forestar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Forestar Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.77. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $62,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,502.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $62,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $249,502.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony W. Oxley bought 3,210 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,991.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forestar Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1,601.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

