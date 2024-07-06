Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Trading Down 3.6%

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $163.92 and last traded at $163.92. 42 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.96.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.20.
About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and spare parts; transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products.
