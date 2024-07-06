Fluor (NYSE:FLR) PT Raised to $54.00 at Truist Financial

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.99. Fluor has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $45.75.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fluor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,807,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,546,000 after buying an additional 243,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,112,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,507,000 after purchasing an additional 51,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,974,000 after buying an additional 177,907 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 913,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after buying an additional 65,275 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

