Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $2,359,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FI traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,045. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.51. The company has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

