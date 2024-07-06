First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTSL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,614. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

