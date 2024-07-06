Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.09

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.09 and traded as low as C$10.86. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.01, with a volume of 29,404 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market cap of C$378.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.09.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.29 million for the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 73.49%. Equities analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0308989 EPS for the current year.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 95.92%.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.

Further Reading

