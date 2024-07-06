Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 345,000 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,293,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345,000 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises 2.0% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $222,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 20.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,302 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,715,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,641,000 after acquiring an additional 509,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,933 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,104,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,605,000 after acquiring an additional 280,275 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $592,392,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.25. 850,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.13. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

