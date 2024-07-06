Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 11,600 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $109,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 424,922 shares of company stock worth $62,811,386. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Airbnb stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $152.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,835,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,790. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.13. The company has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

