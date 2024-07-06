Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $151.78 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 1.90% of Royal Gold worth $151,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 52,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,315,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

RGLD stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.00. 184,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,265. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.58. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.