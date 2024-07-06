Findlay Park Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76,600 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 2.4% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Intuit worth $259,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 61.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 35.7% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $4,456,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $8.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $668.75. 1,517,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,781. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $444.19 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $621.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $629.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.