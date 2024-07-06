Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $28,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $572,523,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $162,296,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 924,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,740,000 after acquiring an additional 392,401 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,508,000 after acquiring an additional 208,966 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RACE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $461.67.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $422.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,070. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.93. Ferrari has a one year low of $285.02 and a one year high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $2.443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

