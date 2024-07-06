Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $23.12 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 383.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,819 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.9% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.90. 4,909,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,525,881. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

