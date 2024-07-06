Evercore ISI Lowers O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,250.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,116.93.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,026.82 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,012.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,035.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

