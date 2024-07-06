Evercore ISI Lowers Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $260.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $266.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $239.25 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,460,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,876,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Danaher by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,691,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,781 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,752,382,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

