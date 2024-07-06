Evercore ISI Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $2.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Altice USA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a sell rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.27.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Altice USA

Altice USA Price Performance

NYSE ATUS opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $929.12 million, a P/E ratio of 206.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39. Altice USA has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.