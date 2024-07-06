ETHPoW Price Reaches $2.28 (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for $2.28 or 0.00003945 BTC on popular exchanges. ETHPoW has a market capitalization of $246.24 million and $13.94 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ETHPoW has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.17499924 USD and is up 10.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $14,264,053.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

