Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) CEO Sells $574,567.02 in Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EPRT opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $28.18.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

