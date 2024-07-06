Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Evercore ISI

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Get Enovis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enovis

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.10. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Enovis by 907.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 503,913 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enovis by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,983,000 after acquiring an additional 334,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Enovis by 1,060.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 304,779 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Enovis by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,879,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,920,000 after acquiring an additional 210,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Enovis by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 295,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 199,411 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.