EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Holdings Increased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 238.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME traded down $8.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.54. 290,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,758. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.92. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $180.63 and a one year high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

