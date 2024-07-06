Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $8.74 Million Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Valaris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Valaris by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,003,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,966,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,849,000 after acquiring an additional 77,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,662,000 after acquiring an additional 135,753 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 828,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,344,000 after acquiring an additional 38,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter worth $43,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAL. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Valaris Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VAL traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.08. The company had a trading volume of 663,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,639. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.21. Valaris Limited has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $78.92.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 44.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

About Valaris

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.