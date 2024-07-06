Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $5.32 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,227,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,398. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.36.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

