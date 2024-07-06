Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,220,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,154,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $510.10.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

