Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 208,132 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 208,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,816,000. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 0.8% of Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 79,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,412,463. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,748. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

