Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,194,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,940,000 after acquiring an additional 278,512 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 55,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fischer Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 184,491 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. 417,247 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

