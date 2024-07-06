Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Devolver Digital Trading Up 3.0 %

Devolver Digital stock opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.47 million, a PE ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of -0.41. Devolver Digital has a 52 week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 35.82 ($0.45).

About Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

