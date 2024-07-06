Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG)

Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 294 ($3.72) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Performance

Shares of BCG opened at GBX 250 ($3.16) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 239.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 234.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. Baltic Classifieds Group has a 1-year low of GBX 171.80 ($2.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 266.50 ($3.37).

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

