Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG)

Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 294 ($3.72) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.
Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Performance
Shares of BCG opened at GBX 250 ($3.16) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 239.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 234.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. Baltic Classifieds Group has a 1-year low of GBX 171.80 ($2.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 266.50 ($3.37).
Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile
