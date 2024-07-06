Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Price Target to GBX 440

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.32) to GBX 440 ($5.57) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.79) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.32) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 423.25 ($5.35).

LON GPE opened at GBX 351.50 ($4.45) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -334.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 328.50 ($4.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 457.40 ($5.79). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 370.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 384.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is currently -1,238.10%.

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Nick Sanderson sold 4,266 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.48), for a total value of £15,101.64 ($19,101.49). In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Nick Sanderson sold 4,266 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.48), for a total value of £15,101.64 ($19,101.49). Also, insider Karen Green acquired 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.24) per share, with a total value of £19,895.65 ($25,165.25). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,919 shares of company stock worth $3,729,825. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

