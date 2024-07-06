DecisionPoint Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,695 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after acquiring an additional 54,403 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,659,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 84,936 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,327,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,121,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after buying an additional 31,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 814,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,513,000 after buying an additional 25,530 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. 72,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,183. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

