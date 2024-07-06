DecisionPoint Financial LLC Buys 400 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,294,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,955,000 after acquiring an additional 567,358 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,926,000 after buying an additional 1,028,104 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,028,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,664,000 after acquiring an additional 160,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $115,452,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 943,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,951 shares of company stock worth $11,584,759 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

NYSE PSTG traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,944. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

