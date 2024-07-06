Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Hits $17.99 on Top Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $189.46 million and $9.81 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for $17.99 or 0.00030894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Decentralized Social
Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.
Decentralized Social Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
