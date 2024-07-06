Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives $3.66 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.10 target price for the company. Daiwa America cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

DADA opened at $1.50 on Monday. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $342.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.89 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 22.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dada Nexus by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dada Nexus by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 430,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Dada Nexus by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

