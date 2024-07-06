D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $156.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $181.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.75.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $135.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.23. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.1% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 35.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.