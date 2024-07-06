Critical Contrast: Visionary (NASDAQ:GV) versus Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Visionary (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Visionary shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Visionary shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Strategic Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Visionary and Strategic Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary 0 0 0 0 N/A Strategic Education 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Strategic Education has a consensus target price of $133.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.14%. Given Strategic Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Visionary.

This table compares Visionary and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education 8.70% 6.78% 5.15%

Volatility and Risk

Visionary has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Education has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visionary and Strategic Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary $11.52 million 0.52 -$3.47 million N/A N/A Strategic Education $1.17 billion 2.31 $69.79 million $4.22 25.90

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Visionary on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. and changed its name to Visionary Holdings Inc. in February 2024. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visionary Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates Capella University that provides post-secondary education; Torrens University, which offers undergraduate, graduate, higher degree by research, and specialized degree courses primarily in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization; and Media Design School, which provides industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. It also offers Workforce Edge, a platform to employers that provides education benefits administration solutions; and Sophia Learning, which enables lower cost education benefits programs. Strategic Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

