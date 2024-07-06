Critical Contrast: Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) & Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU)

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Iochpe-Maxion and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iochpe-Maxion 0 0 0 0 N/A Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus target price of $35.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.44%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies is more favorable than Iochpe-Maxion.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iochpe-Maxion 0.67% 2.31% 0.66% Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.03% 314.52% 17.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iochpe-Maxion and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iochpe-Maxion $3.00 billion N/A $6.16 million $0.05 14.00 Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.64 billion 1.45 $171.30 million $1.96 14.56

Atmus Filtration Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iochpe-Maxion. Iochpe-Maxion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atmus Filtration Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Iochpe-Maxion has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Iochpe-Maxion on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iochpe-Maxion

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for commercial and light vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-ups, and SUVs, as well as light and medium commercial vehicles; wheels for agricultural machinery; and light aluminum wheels for automobiles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, side members, and cross members. In addition, the company offers light and automotive structural components, such as stampings for passenger vehicles, handbrake levers, pedal and welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces railway wheels, freight cars, and castings, as well as industrial castings. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

