Covenant Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $149,248.80 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Covenant has a total market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $149,248.80 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Covenant has traded 60.7% higher against the US dollar. One Covenant token can currently be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Covenant

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Buying and Selling Covenant

