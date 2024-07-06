Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 626 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,400.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.42. The company had a trading volume of 408,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,035. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.89 and a 200 day moving average of $217.12. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.