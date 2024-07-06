Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 1,706 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 12,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market cap of $331.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

