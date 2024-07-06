Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 118 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.04. The company had a trading volume of 31,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,473. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $247.52 and a 12-month high of $320.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.50 and its 200 day moving average is $306.21.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

