Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 11,651 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,470,000 after purchasing an additional 722,159 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,398,000 after acquiring an additional 603,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,575,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.29. 1,198,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,163. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

