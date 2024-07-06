Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,109 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Kenfarb & CO. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 56.0% in the third quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 22,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 135.3% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,453,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,833,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $173.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

