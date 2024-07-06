Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,732 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,516,000 after buying an additional 1,585,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,947,000 after acquiring an additional 661,996 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,580 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,322,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,364,730. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
