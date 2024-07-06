Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $96.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,297. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.22. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

