Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,641 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 65.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 45,272,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,455,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

