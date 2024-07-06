Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $840,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,642,000 after buying an additional 2,460,779 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,559,000 after acquiring an additional 319,820 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after acquiring an additional 212,725 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPLV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.03. The stock had a trading volume of 974,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,478. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.14. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.