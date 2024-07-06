Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 29,532 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) by 102.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Bancroft Fund worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 409.3% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 92,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 74,558 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,015,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bancroft Fund by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bancroft Fund by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in Bancroft Fund by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancroft Fund

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of Bancroft Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,031. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

Bancroft Fund Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

