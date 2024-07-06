Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 100,353 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 1.1% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $19,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 803,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.