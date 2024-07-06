Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 1,223 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,551,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,175,000 after buying an additional 139,241 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 67,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter worth approximately $1,472,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 642,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,433. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.50. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.