Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 12,811 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,710,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.76. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

